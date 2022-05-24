SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The desperation to find baby formula is driving a Solon mother hours away from home. The nationwide shortage is forcing some parents to take extreme measures to secure formula for their baby.

“I’ve been to Streetsboro, Twinsburg, Macedonia, Solon, Aurora, Hudson and Kent,” said Takara Bibb.

Her next stop is Columbus, more than two hours away. Bibb said baby formula is typically in stock closer to large universities.

“It’s very difficult to find and, of course, she’s only 8-months, so she can’t drink regular milk,” said Bibb. “It’s rough, I never thought that this type of thing would happen.”

Each drive is a drain on Bibb’s time and wallet. She posts on social media when and where she finds formula and offers to grab formula for other mothers.

“With gas being at $4 dollars and up, I’ve had to pretty much fill up two or three times within these past five days,” she said.

WJW photo

Across the country, grocery retailers are limiting how much baby formula guests can purchase at one time. A spokesperson for Giant Eagle said guests can take four units of formula per person and cautions the recent government shipment of formula from overseas is reserved for hospitals and similar facilities, instead of grocery store shelves.

“They’re sending it to the hospitals which I can understand … but what do we do about babies that were already born? We can’t go to the hospitals and get it,” said Bibb.

Bibb’s daughter Dior, fell ill earlier this year after drinking formula linked to the recall.

“I noticed that she was like projectile vomiting, her stomach was tight, and she just looked very uncomfortable,” said Bibb.

After that experience, Bibb said there is no distance she will not go to secure safe formula for her baby girl.