Solon mom makes international headlines over what she packs in son’s school lunch

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – A mom from Solon is making, local, national and international headlines. It’s all because of what she packs for her third grade son’s school lunch.

Since Tiffany Keene posted the picture of lobster on top of a salad on social media, it has since gone viral. London publications like The Sun and Mirror even picked up the story.

Tiffany says she loves to be creative with her son Cruz’s school lunches and often packs a variety of goodies. They can be anything from homemade Lunchables to build-your-own meatball subs.

“I want lunchtime to be fun for him. Meal time is always important and it makes your children actually want to eat the lunches, enjoy eating them,” Tiffany said. “A lot of parents say, ‘it’s really hard to get my kids to eat healthy.’ If you make it fun, they’re more likely to eat it.”

“I look around me and I’m like, ‘no one around me has food this unique’ and I am thankful that my mom cooks me good meals every single day,” said Cruz.

When it came to the lobster, Tiffany says she chopped it all up before packing and included a couple ice packs to make sure everything stayed fresh.

Cruz said the lobster is one of his favorite meals that his mother makes for him.

“I have a lot of other favorites too. I like the meatball sub, I like the biggie sandwich, that one was really good,” he said. “I liked pretty much everything. I mean, so many meals. Can’t pick.”

Tiffany said she mainly does this to put smiles on her family’s faces, but it’s also to inspire others.

“I get messages all the time from people saying, ‘thank you so much for the inspiration. I kind of get stuck trying to figure out what to make for lunch and I really look to you for inspiration for lunch meals,” she said.