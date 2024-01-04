***Watch previous coverage above.***

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — Investigators shared more details about a Solon Middle School wrestling coach who was charged with assaulting a 15-year-old high school student.

As FOX 8 News previously reported, Solon Middle School wrestling coach Rob Farley, 49, of Solon, was arrested and charged with a first-degree misdemeanor count of assault.

The incident started when Farley allegedly called a student a derogatory name during wrestling practice Tuesday morning, a police report said.

According to investigators, after the student spoke back to him, Farley allegedly pushed the student’s head with the bottom of his foot.

An affidavit filed in Bedford Municipal Court alleges Farley held the student’s head “against the wall with his foot for a period not greater than 30 seconds.”

The victim’s family told police that Farley also lectured the student about disrespecting coaches, the report said.

The victim and another student told another coach about the incident. After being confronted, Farley said he was joking and, “such behavior is how things were when he was younger,” according to the police report.

The student and his parent filed the assault report and a warrant was issued for Farley’s arrest. The wrestling coach turned himself in on Wednesday, Solon police said.

Farley was arrested but released from custody after posting bond. Court records show he pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday morning.

The Solon City School District placed Farley on leave after learning of the investigation.

“The administration is cooperating with the Solon Police Department and will continue to work through our internal investigation and mandatory state reporting procedures,” said Superintendent Fred Bolden in a letter to families.

Farley is due back in court on Feb. 26.