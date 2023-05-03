SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — A 40-year-old Solon man reported missing Tuesday suffers from mental health issues and is believed to be endangered, police said.

Solon police are now asking the public to be on the lookout for Michael R. Powidel, who was last seen leaving his Arbordale Avenue home just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Michael Powidel (Solon Police Department)

Powidel is described as a white man standing 5-foot-10 and weighing about 165 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt and green khaki pants. He was carrying a black and gray L.L. Bean backpack. Powidel does not have a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Powidel’s whereabouts is urged to call Solon police at 440-248-1234.