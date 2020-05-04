Solon High School named among Top 5 in Ohio by U.S. News and World Report

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) — The 2020 U.S. News and World Report rankings for best high schools have arrived and Northeast Ohio pulled several Top 20 spots in the state.

From a review of more than 24,000 public high schools nationally, the Northeast Ohio school faring the best was Solon High School, which scored No. 137 in the country and No. 4 in the state (up from its 6th place finish last year).

It is important to note — especially as schools across the nation have been closed since March, leaving districts scrambling on many levels (see the video above) during the coronavirus pandemic — that the data used in this year’s ranking U.S. News and World Report was pulled from the 2017-2018 school year.

The publication considered the following factors when putting together its rankings: college curriculum options, math and reading proficiency, college preparedness, graduation rates and underserved student performance.

Ottawa Hills High School in Toledo nabbed the No. 1 spot in the Buckeye state, ranking No. 92 nationally.

Other Northeast Ohio schools to rank in the state’s Top 20 include Chagrin Falls High School at No. 7, Aurora High School coming in at 11th, Hudson High School at No. 13, Orange High School ranking No. 16, Rocky River High School at 19th and Brecksville-Broadview Heights High School at 20th.