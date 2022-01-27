Solon City Schools warns parents of Yik Yak app after recent post investigated

SOLON, Ohio (WJW)– The Solon City School District called the reemergence of the social media app Yik Yak “troubling” after a recent post.

Solon High School officials and the Solon Police Department investigated the concerning post, which was reported Thursday morning, and worked with Yik Yak. The district said they found no credible threat or danger to any Solon students or schools.

Yik Yak, an anonymous chat forum based on location, was shut down in 2017 after widespread cyberbullying and harassment. It relaunched late last year.

“The return of Yik Yak as a social media platform used by students is troubling,” the Solon City School District said in a letter to parents. “Yik Yak is able to trace comments back to specific users and the Solon Schools will work cooperatively with law enforcement to identify individuals who are making threatening and harassing comments.”

The school district said it is actively monitoring Yik Yak.

The district also said students and families concerned about threatening or harassing comments on the app are encouraged to report it to Solon police.