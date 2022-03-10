Solon best in the nation in key rankings

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon was ranked first in the nation in a 2022 list of the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools.
Dwellics compiled the list by analyzing financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities.
According to a press release, the company looked at taxes, the price of childcare, housing cost, the cost-of-living index, average teacher salary, teacher-to-student ratio, proficiency in math, reading and language arts and the number of blue-ribbon schools.
While Solon ranks first in the nation, five Ohio cities are in the top 10.
Here are the top 10 rankings:
- Solon, Ohio
- Blacksburg, Virginia
- Wyoming, Ohio
- Madeira, Ohio
- Ann Arbor, Michigan
- West Point, Virginia
- Short Pump, Virginia
- Granville, Ohio
- Oakwood, Ohio
- Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania
Only one of the Ohio communities that made the cut has a population of more than 50,000.