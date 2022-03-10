Solon best in the nation in key rankings

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – Solon was ranked first in the nation in a 2022 list of the Top 100: Affordable Cities with Top Schools.

Dwellics compiled the list by analyzing financial and educational data on more than 50,000 U.S. cities.

According to a press release, the company looked at taxes, the price of childcare, housing cost, the cost-of-living index, average teacher salary, teacher-to-student ratio, proficiency in math, reading and language arts and the number of blue-ribbon schools.

While Solon ranks first in the nation, five Ohio cities are in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 rankings:

Solon, Ohio Blacksburg, Virginia Wyoming, Ohio Madeira, Ohio Ann Arbor, Michigan West Point, Virginia Short Pump, Virginia Granville, Ohio Oakwood, Ohio Upper St. Clair, Pennsylvania

Only one of the Ohio communities that made the cut has a population of more than 50,000.