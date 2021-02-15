Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument mark Presidents Day with ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honored Presidents Day with a ceremony on Monday.

It included the national anthem, Pledge of Allegiance and prayer with social distancing precautions. It was also available via live stream.

Gordon Bury, past National Commander-In-Chief Military Order of the Loyal Legion of the United States, recounted a story of then-President-elect Abraham Lincoln’s visit to Cleveland 160 years ago on Monday.

“Lincoln addressed the crowd, urging all citizens to support the Constitution and the federal union,” Bury said.