LIVE: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument honors service members with special Memorial Day ceremony

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument in Public Square is hosting a special Memorial Day Service and Community Open House Sunday in an effort to honor our nation’s fallen service members.

The ceremony will begin at noon. The open house will follow after and last until 4 p.m.

Several military members are expected to make remarks during the ceremony.

Guests will also have the opportunity to l have the opportunity to thank Tim Daley, Retiring Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument, for his nearly 13 years of service. The open house will also serve as an official welcome for Greg Palumbo, who will be stepping into the role of Executive Director.