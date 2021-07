CLEVELAND (WJW) — Amid the cookouts and fireworks, it’s important to take time on Independence Day to remember our American heroes.

Today from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m., visitors can visit the Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument at 3 Public Square in Cleveland where they can plant flags alongside the colorful flower beds surrounding the historic structure.

Some flags will be available on site, but guests are encouraged to bring small American flags when they visit.