ANCHORAGE, Alaska (WJW) — A soldier who pleaded for the return of his missing wife is now charged with her murder.

The Anchorage Police Department announced Friday that Zarrius Hildabrand, a 21-year-old Army cannon crewmember, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree and second-degree murder, as well as tampering with evidence.

His wife, Saria Barney Hildabrand, 21, was a combat medic in the Alaska Army National Guard.

Saria’s family reported her missing on Sunday, Aug. 6, according to police.

Zarrius took to Facebook to share a missing person flier with information about his wife, Saria, and begged for people to help her return home.

However, the discovery of Saria’s body days later led to his arrest.

According to KTUU, Zarrius and Saria were out celebrating his 21st birthday the night before she was last seen.

A neighbor reported hearing a gunshot about 45 minutes after the couple returned home, KTUU reported.

According to police statements cited by KTUU, Zarrius allegedly provided conflicting accounts regarding the day Saria was last seen.

According to charging documents obtained by KTUU, Zarrius went to a Lowe’s on Sunday and purchased a 96-gallon trash can, hydrogen peroxide and new bed sheets.

The 297th Regional Support Group, to which Saria was assigned, released a statement about the passing.

“Spc. Hildabrand took an oath to selflessly serve and defend not only the state of Alaska, but the entire nation, a commitment worthy of admiration and respect. Her untimely passing impacts everyone on the Alaska National Guard team. She will be sorely missed,” the national guard wrote on Facebook.

Zarrius Hildabrand is assigned to the 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson.