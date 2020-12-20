Soldier send off: Deployment ceremony held for Ohio Army National Guard unit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — About 50 soldiers from the Ohio Army National Guard are getting ready for deployment in support of U.S. European Command.

A special ceremony was held in their honor on Sunday. In person attendance was limited due to the pandemic, so the public was invited to watch online instead.

The soldiers are members of the 174th Air Defense Artillery Brigade based out of Columbus.

The unit previously deployed to Germany in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve in 2018.

