*Attached video: Bishop speaks on eating meat for Guradians’ home opener

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Guardians‘ home opener against the Seattle Mariners is completely sold out!

The Guardians open the 2023 season with a 7-game road trip, opening with a 4-game set at Seattle (March 30-April 2) before traveling south to take on the Oakland Athletics in a 3-game series.

Cleveland has an off day before its Home Opener on Friday, April 7 against Seattle.

The Guardians’ first homestand consists of a weekend series against Seattle (3 games) followed by a 3-game duel with the New York Yankees.

The 2023 season will feature seven summer weekends at Progressive Field:

• June 9-11 vs. Houston

• June 23-25 vs. Milwaukee

• July 6-9 vs. Kansas City

• July 21-23 vs. Philadelphia

• August 4-6 vs. Chicago-AL

• August 17-20 vs. Detroit

• Sept. 1-3 vs. Tampa Bay

According to a press release from the Cleveland Guardians, the sellout marks the 29th consecutive opening day at Progressive Field since the ballpark first opened in 1994, not including 2020.

The Guardians have also launched the 2023 Ballpark Pass, which costs $49 per month.

With the Ballpark Pass, fans can attend any Guardians home game, including the home opener on April 7 with a standing room only ticket.

According to the release, standing room only locations at Progressive Field include The Corner bar, Left Field and Right Field Drink Rails, the Home Run Porch and Heritage Plaza.

Click here to learn more about the Ballpark Pass.

The Guardians will host eight Interleague opponents in 2023, including the Miami Marlins (April 21-23), Colorado Rockies (April 24-26), St. Louis Cardinals (May 26-28), Milwaukee Brewers (June 23-25), Atlanta Braves (July 3-5), Philadelphia Phillies (July 21-23), Los Angeles Dodgers (August 22-24) and Cincinnati Reds (September 26-27).

2023 REGULAR SEASON SCHEDULE:

MARCH/APRIL

• March 30 @ Seattle, 10:10PM

• March 31 @ Seattle, 10:10PM

• April 1 @ Seattle, 9:40PM

• April 2 @ Seattle, 4:10PM

• April 3 @ Oakland, 9:40PM

• April 4 @ Oakland, 9:40PM

• April 5 @ Oakland, 3:37PM

• April 7 v Seattle, 4:10PM (

• April 8 v Seattle, 6:10PM

• April 9 v Seattle, 1:40PM

• April 10 v Ney York-AL, 6:10PM

• April 11 v New York-AL, 6:10PM

• April 12 v New York-AL, 1:10PM

• April 14 @ Washington, 7:05PM

• April 15 @ Washington, 4:05PM

• April 16 @ Washington, 1:35PM

• April 17 @ Detroit, 6:40PM

• April 18 @ Detroit, 6:40PM

• April 19 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

• April 21 v Miami, 7:10PM

• April 22 v Miami, 6:10PM

• April 23 v Miami, 1:40PM

• April 24 v Colorado, 6:10PM

• April 25 v Colorado, 6:10PM

• April 26 v Colorado, 1:10PM

• April 28 @ Boston, 7:10PM

• April 29 @ Boston, 4:10PM

• April 30 @ Boston, 1:35PM

MAY

• May 1 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM

• May 2 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM

• May 3 @ New York-AL, 7:05PM

• May 5 v Minnesota, 7:10PM

• May 6 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

• May 7 v Minnesota, 1:40PM

• May 8 v Detroit, 6:10PM

• May 9 v Detroit, 6:10PM

• May 10 v Detroit, 1:10PM

• May 12 v Los Angeles-AL, 7:10PM

• May 13 v Los Angeles-AL, 6:10PM

• May 14 v Los Angeles-AL, 1:40PM

• May 16 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

• May 17 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

• May 18 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM

• May 19 @ New York-NL, 7:10PM

• May 20 @ New York-NL, 4:10PM

• May 21 @ New York-NL, 7:08PM

• May 22 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM

• May 23 v Chicago-AL, 6:10PM

• May 24 v Chicago-AL, 1:10PM

• May 26 v St. Louis, 7:10PM

• May 27 v St. Louis, 7:15PM

• May 28 v St. Louis, 1:40PM

• May 29 @ Baltimore, 1:05PM

• May 30 @ Baltimore, 7:05PMMay 31 @ Baltimore, 3:05PM

JUNE

• June 1 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM

• June 2 @ Minnesota, 8:10PM

• June 3 @ Minnesota, 7:15PM

• June 4 @ Minnesota, 2:10PM

• June 6 v Boston, 7:10PM

• June 7 v Boston, 7:10PM

• June 8 v Boston, 7:10PM

• June 9 v Houston, 7:10PM

• June 10 v Houston, 6:10PM

• June 11 v Houston, 1:40PM

• June 13 @ San Diego, 9:40PM

• June 14 @ San Diego, 9:40PM

• June 15 @ San Diego, 8:40PM

• June 16 @ Arizona, 9:40PM

• June 17 @ Arizona, 10:10PM

• June 18 @ Arizona, 4:10PM

• June 20 v Oakland, 7:10PM

• June 21 v Oakland, 7:10PM

• June 22 v Oakland, 1:10PM

• June 23 v Milwaukee, 7:10PM

• June 24 v Milwaukee, 4:10PM

• June 25 v Milwaukee, 1:40PM

• June 27 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

• June 28 @ Kansas City, 8:10PM

• June 29 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

• June 30 @ Chicago-NL, 2:20PM

JULY

• July 1 @ Chicago-NL, 7:15PM

• July 2 @ Chicago-NL, 2:20PM

• July 3 v Atlanta, 7:10PM

• July 4 v Atlanta, 7:10PM

• July 5 v Atlanta, 7:10PM

• July 6 v Kansas City, 7:10PM

• July 7 v Kansas City, 7:10PM

• July 8 v Kansas City, 4:10PM

• July 9 v Kansas City, 1:40PMJuly 14 @ Texas, 8:05PM

• July 15 @ Texas, 4:05PM

• July 16 @ Texas, 2:35PM

• July 17 @ Pittsburgh, 7:05PM

• July 18 @ Pittsburgh, 7:05PM

• July 19 @ Pittsburgh, 12:35PM

• July 21 v Philadelphia, 7:10PM

• July 22 v Philadelphia, 7:10PM

• July 23 v Philadelphia, 1:40PM

• July 24 v Kansas City, 7:10PM

• July 25 v Kansas City, 7:10PM

• July 26 v Kansas City, 1:10PM

• July 27 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

• July 28 @ Chicago-AL, 8:10PM

• July 29 @ Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

• July 30 @ Chicago-AL, 2:10PM

• July 31 @ Houston, 8:10PM

AUGUST

• August 1 @ Houston, 8:10PM

• August 2 @ Houston, 2:10PM

• August 4 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

• August 5 v Chicago-AL, 7:10PM

• August 6 v Chicago-AL, 1:40PM

• August 7 v Toronto, 7:10PM

• August 8 v Toronto, 7:10PM

• August 9 v Toronto, 7:10PM

• August 10 v Toronto, 1:10PM

• August 11 @ Tampa Bay, 6:40PM

• August 12 @ Tampa Bay, 4:10PM

• August 13 @ Tampa Bay, 1:40PM

• August 15 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM

• August 16 @ Cincinnati, 6:40PM

• August 17 v Detroit, 7:15PM

• August 18 v Detroit, 7:10PM

• August 19 v Detroit, 7:10PM

• August 20 v Detroit, 1:40PM

• August 22 v Los Angeles-NL, 7:10PM

• August 23 v Los Angeles-NL,7:10PM

• August 24 v Los Angeles-NL, 1:10PM

• August 25 @ Toronto, 7:07PM

• August 26 @ Toronto, 3:07PM

• August 27 @ Toronto, 1:37PM

• August 28 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM

• August 29 @ Minnesota, 7:40PM

• August 30 @ Minnesota, 1:10PM

SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

• Sept. 1 v Tampa Bay, 7:10PM

• Sept. 2 v Tampa Bay, 6:10PM

• Sept. 3 v Tampa Bay, 4:10PM

• Sept. 4 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

•Sept. 5 v Minnesota, 6:10PM

• Sept. 6 v Minnesota, 1:10PM

• Sept. 7 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM

• Sept. 8 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:38PM

• Sept. 9 @ Los Angeles-AL, 9:07PM

• Sept. 10 @ Los Angeles-AL, 4:07PM

• Sept. 11 @ San Francisco, 9:45PM

• Sept. 12 @ San Francisco, 9:45PM

• Sept. 13 @ San Francisco, 3:45PM

• Sept. 15 v Texas, 7:10PM

• Sept. 16 v Texas, 6:10PM

• Sept. 17 v Texas, 1:40PM

• Sept. 18 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

• Sept. 19 @ Kansas City, 7:40PM

• Sept. 20 @ Kansas City, 2:10PM

• Sept. 21 v Baltimore, 7:10PM

• Sept. 22 v Baltimore, 7:10PM

• Sept. 23 v Baltimore, 6:10PM

• Sept. 24 v Baltimore, 1:40PM

• Sept. 26 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM

• Sept. 27 v Cincinnati, 6:10PM

• Sept. 29 @ Detroit, 6:40PM

• Sept. 30 @ Detroit, 1:10PM

• Oct. 1 @ Detroit, 3:10PM