‘Sold’: Macaulay Culkin responds to fans’ calls to remove Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

(WJW) — Actor Macaulay Culkin is appearing to side with Twitter users proposing President Donald Trump be removed from his movie, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Trump appears in a scene in the Plaza Hotel, where character Kevin McCallister asks him for directions to the lobby.

“Down the hall, and to the left,” Trump answers.

Twitter user @rachellobaugh tweeted Jan. 10: “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin.”

Culkin replied: “Sold.”

Another Twitter user removed Trump himself, and Culkin replied “Bravo.”

Others came up with their own solutions:

Trump was impeached Wednesday by the House over the deadly Capitol siege, the only president in U.S. history twice impeached, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building.

The attack has left the nation’s capital, and other capital cites, under high security amid threats of more violence around the inauguration.

