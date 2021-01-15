‘Sold’: Macaulay Culkin responds to fans’ calls to remove Donald Trump from ‘Home Alone 2’

(WJW) — Actor Macaulay Culkin is appearing to side with Twitter users proposing President Donald Trump be removed from his movie, “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York.”

Trump appears in a scene in the Plaza Hotel, where character Kevin McCallister asks him for directions to the lobby.

“Down the hall, and to the left,” Trump answers.

Twitter user @rachellobaugh tweeted Jan. 10: “petition to digitally replace trump in ‘home alone 2’ with 40-year-old macaulay culkin.”

Culkin replied: “Sold.”

Sold. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Another Twitter user removed Trump himself, and Culkin replied “Bravo.”

Bravo. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) January 13, 2021

Others came up with their own solutions:

NOW digitally replace the Home Alone 2 cameo with one of Dolly Parton 🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/T1ATVSxfkC — Glen Scott (@glenrules) January 9, 2021

Petition to digitally insert Rodan into Home Alone 2 pic.twitter.com/aJxNgsRr19 — Ben Sapatka (@BenSapatka) January 14, 2021

Trump was impeached Wednesday by the House over the deadly Capitol siege, the only president in U.S. history twice impeached, after a pro-Trump mob stormed the building.

The attack has left the nation’s capital, and other capital cites, under high security amid threats of more violence around the inauguration.