CLEVELAND (WJW) — It’s a sky event that doesn’t happen often and the countdown has begun.

A total solar eclipse will happen on April 8, 2024, and Northeast Ohio is in the path of totality – meaning we’ll have a front-row seat to all its glory.

August 2017 was the last time it happened here, and it won’t occur again until 2045.

Credit: Destination Cleveland

The phenomenon, where the moon will cover the sun leaving a ring of light, will only last less than four minutes. You’ll want to plan ahead to find the best viewing location so you don’t miss one second of the excitement.

The moon’s path will start to pass in front of the sun at 1:59 p.m. and finish at 4:28 p.m. with the maximum eclipse at 3:15 p.m., according to the Great Lakes Science Center.

Solar eclipse with orange halo over the planet Earth, on dark starry sky (Credit: Getty Images)

Looking directly at the sun’s rays will cause permanent damage to your eyes or even blindness — even if the sun is partly obscured — so NASA says you must wear eclipse glasses at all times if you want to face the sun, or use an alternate indirect method.

Destination Cleveland, Great Lakes Science Center and NASA’s Glenn Research Center launched an online hub featuring a countdown clock, the path of totality and an email sign-up for updates. You can find that here.