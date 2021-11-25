Soggy Turkey Day! Widespread rain followed by lake effect snow

Happy Thanksgiving!

We’ll get some breaks in the rain early with widespread rain Thanksgiving Day. Temperatures will be in the 40s.

Lake effect snow will commence Thursday night (around midnight) into Friday.

Dry Saturday then general light snow Sunday.

So just how many Thanksgivings have seen at least some snow cover somewhere in our FOX 8 viewing area? The answer may surprise you! Look for the checkmarks!:

One year in particular (since 2010) saw quite a bit of snow locally…. 2013. Anywhere from 1-8″ of snow was on the ground locally that year.

Here’s the latest FOX 8 Day Forecast: