CLEVELAND (WJW) — Want snow? There is a bit in the forecast.

But, first, moderate rain and breezy conditions for your Sunday morning, then coverage will drop in the afternoon and become more spotty during the Cleveland Browns game. Temps in the mid-40s.

WHERE’S THE SNOW?

So far we’ve had only 4.7 inches of snow in Cleveland for the season. “Normal” snow for this point in the season is double that.

Here are the lowest snowfall totals through the end of December and a look at how much snow was received after Jan. 1 in these years:

The steady rain will move out by early Sunday afternoon, but you still might want the rain gear.

Monday night, expect a brief period of lake-effect snow into early Tuesday. Some spots could get several inches of snow; others, less.

Temperatures will drop. Expect about 36 hours in the 30s early next week before temperatures rise back into the 40s.

