Editor’s Note: The video above is previous coverage on this story.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found criminal charges have been filed against two Cuyahoga County childcare workers for an encounter with a teen in a county office building.

Misdemeanor charges of assault have been filed against Natalie Coats and Jacqueline Carter.

Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows an encounter last month that turned physical involving the workers and a teen in the headquarters for county social workers.

It happened where the county often holds troubled teens while waiting for foster homes for them, and the I-Team has exposed issues with violence and other trouble dating back years.

This case began July 7. On the video, a teen appears to throw something at one worker, and then the workers rush the teen, and that leads to a physical confrontation.

A sheriff’s department report says only “the listed juvenile female was assaulted by two adult female Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services employees in the course of their job duties.”

A criminal complaint says, the workers did “cause or attempt to cause physical harm…striking…multiple times on or about the body.”

We’ve learned the teen is suspected of throwing a bottle of water in the face of one worker, sparking the incident.

Social workers have complained for years about the setup at county headquarters with the youth kept there. Workers even boldly spoke out before Cuyahoga County Council.

The county hired an agency to take in some of the kids waiting for foster care placement.

But kids still end up staying at the county building, sometimes, for extended periods of time.

In this case, the workers have been placed on paid leave while under investigation.

As of Thursday morning, the county told us that had not changed.

Court records show arrest warrants have been issued for the workers.

We have reached out to the union for a response.