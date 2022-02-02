Social media threat closes Mentor High

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor police are investigating a threat that led to the closure of Mentor High School Wednesday.

According to a letter the Mentor Exempted School District sent to parents and staff, police called the district regarding a social media post.

The letter says police are working to track down the author of the post. While that work is underway, the district decided to close the high school as a precaution.

The district notes it is a closure, not a remote learning day.

“…if you have any information that could help in the investigation, please contact Mentor Police. If you do not have information beyond reporting the post, you do not need to contact Mentor Police dispatch as they are aware and actively investigating,” the district wrote in the letter.

The closure only affects Mentor High School.

FOX 8 contacted the Mentor Police Department. They do not have any new information currently.

“…the safety of our students and staff is our number one priority in Mentor Schools,” the district states.

Call (440)255-1234 to contact the Mentor Police Department.