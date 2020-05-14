1  of  3
Social media posts, practice drills led to arrest of Cleveland man accused of plotting to kill federal agents

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Christian Stanley Ferguson

Christian Stanley Ferguson (Photo courtesy; Summit County Jail)

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — The FBI says a Cleveland man accused of planning to make a false distress call and kill any responding officers has pleaded not guilty to attempted kidnapping.

Investigators say 20-year-old Christian Stanley Ferguson made several posts on social media about how he wanted to make a false report about a crime in progress in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park to attract federal law enforcement.

Officials say Ferguson planned to kill the officers, steal their weapons and “start an uprising.”

He allegedly met with several people to discuss his plan and had practice drills with an AR-15 rifle.

It was unclear whether Ferguson had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

