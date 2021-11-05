Social media posts lead police to students suspected of killing Spanish teacher

This photo provided by the Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department shows Nohema Graber. Two teenagers are being charged as adults in the death of Nohema Graber, a Fairfield High School teacher, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s office said, Thursday, Nov. 4, 2021. (Fairfield (Iowa) Police Department via AP)

FAIRFIELD, Iowa (WJW/AP) — Two 16-year-old students face charges in the death of a high school Spanish teacher after police reportedly got a tip that one posted details about the murder on social media.

Jefferson County authorities say Willard Noble Chaiden Miller and Jeremy Everett Goodale are charged as adults with first-degree homicide and conspiracy to commit first-degree homicide in the death of 66-year-old Nohema Graber.

The Fairfield High School teacher was reported missing on Tuesday and her remains were found later that day at a park.

Court filings say her body was found under a tarp and she suffered head trauma. Graber taught Spanish at the school since 2012.

KWWL reports Goodale posted details about the murder along with a possible motive and that a tip about the post led police to the suspects. Specific details are not yet available.

Court documents indicate the suspects, who are students at Fairfield, do not yet have attorneys.

Graber’s son, Christian, posted about what happened on Facebook, saying he forgives the suspects.

“I forgive them and feel sorry that they had that anger in their hearts. There’s no point in being angry at them. We should hope that they can find peace in their lives,” he said.

Fairfield Community School District released the following statement about the murder:

“Fairfield Community School District is saddened by the tragic death of longtime teacher, Mrs. Nohema Graber. In her nine years with Fairfield High School, Mrs. Graber touched the lives of many students, parents, and staff. Fairfield Community School District will not be in session on November 5. The high school building will be open for staff and students who want to meet with school counselors, AEA Crisis Response Team, and pastor relations.

We extend our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and loved ones of Mrs. Graber. At this time our students’ and staffs’ well-being is our top priority. As a community, we will remain united in this time of tragedy.”

– Dr. Laurie Noll, FCSD Superintendent”