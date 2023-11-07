(WJW) — Law enforcement in Summit County announced plans to hold sobriety checkpoints this weekend.

According to a press release, the checkpoints will take place on the night of Friday, Nov. 10 into the early morning hours of Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

An exact location has not yet been announced. More details are expected to be released closer to the time of the checkpoint.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the main benefit of sobriety checkpoints is to serve as a deterrent. Officials note that “although a large number of OVI arrests are not expected, there is a greater perceived risk of arrests because of awareness efforts.”

The United States Supreme Court upheld the use of sobriety checkpoints in 1990. You can learn more about their legality in the video above.