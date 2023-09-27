STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – Two sobriety checkpoints will be held in Massillon on Wednesday night.
The Stark County Sheriff announced the checkpoint times and locations in a press release.
Details:
- 6 p.m. at 611 Erie St. South
- 8:30 p.m. at 110 Lincoln Way West
Sheriff George Maier said in the release, “We want to strongly recommend to those who will be
consuming alcohol to plan for a designated driver or make other arrangements.”
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in 1990, the United States Supreme Court reviewed and upheld the legality of sobriety checkpoints as a law enforcement tool, but several guidelines must be met. Public notification is one of them.
You can learn more about the legality of sobriety checkpoints in the video above.