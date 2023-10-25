(WJW) – Law enforcement in Summit County announced weekend sobriety checkpoints, and officials in Medina County say motorists can expect saturation patrols targeting impaired drivers.

According to a press release, the Summit County checkpoints will take place on the night of Friday Oct. 27 into the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. An exact location has not yet been announced. More details are expected to be released closer to the time of the checkpoint.

In Medina County, officials say, saturation patrol will focus on Interstate 76, State Route 94, and roadways around the city of Wadsworth.

The increase in police presence will begin Friday Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. and extend into the early morning hours of Saturday, Oct 28.

“During these hours the focus will be on removing impaired drivers from the roadways

while targeting traffic crash causing violations in Medina County,” said officials in a press release.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the main benefit of sobriety checkpoints are to serve as a deterrent. Officials note that “although a large number of OVI arrests are not expected, there is a greater perceived risk of arrests because of awareness efforts.”

The United States Supreme Court upheld the use of sobriety checkpoints in 1990. You can learn more about their legality in the video above.