[In the player above, learn more about the legality of sobriety checkpoints.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Multiple sobriety checkpoints are planned in Summit County this week.

The Summit County OVI Task Force on Tuesday announced checkpoints will be happening on Friday, Sept. 15. They’ll continue into the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 16.

The locations and timings of OVI checkpoints are typically announced just before they happen.

There have been 166 OVI-related crashes in Summit County since the beginning of the year, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol crash statistics. Of those crashes, 19 were fatal and 21 were believed to have caused serious injury.