[Editor’s Note: The story in the video player above is from 2020. Police held a sobriety checkpoint honoring the family of a man killed by a drunk driver.]

(WJW) – Law enforcement in at least two Northeast Ohio counties are planning sobriety checkpoints this week.

On Monday, officials in both Summit and Lorain Counties announced scheduled checkpoints.

According to officials in Summit County, a checkpoint will take place Friday, July 21 into the early hours of Saturday, July 22.

Officials in Lorain say a checkpoint will take place “sometime in the next week.”

More specific details may be released closer to the time.

