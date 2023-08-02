SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department has announced they will conduct a sobriety

checkpoint on Friday, August 4.

Officials say the checkpoint will be located in the area of State Route 43 (Aurora Road) and the commercial business district.

“The checkpoint is designed to detect impaired drivers before they can hurt themselves or others, and to educate the public about the dangers of drunk driving,” said the department in a press release.

In 1990, the Supreme Court upheld the use of sobriety checkpoints as long as they meet certain guidelines which include public notification.

“We want the public to know that we will be out there for the benefit of the motoring public and pedestrians. Our Officers work hard to keep the roadways safe and checkpoints are an effective tool to assist in reaching that goal,” explains Sgt. Horvath.

A more specific location and time are expected to be released on Friday.