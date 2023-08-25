CHARDON, Ohio (WJW) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol has scheduled a sobriety checkpoint for this weekend.

It’s planned for Saturday, Aug. 26, in Madison Township, Lake County, but the exact location won’t be announced until that morning, according to a Friday news release from the patrol.

There have been more than 142,000 vehicle crashes in Ohio so far this year, 6,400 of which involved intoxicated drivers, according to the patrol’s crash statistics dashboard. More than 250 of those crashes were fatal and more than 500 likely caused serious injury.

There were more than 9,000 OVI-related crashes by this time in 2021, and nearly 7,700 by this time in 2022.

“If you plan to consume alcohol, designate a driver or make alternative travel arrangements before you drink,” reads the release. “Do not let another life be lost to the senseless and selfish act of getting behind the wheel while impaired.”