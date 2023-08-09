BROOK PARK, Ohio (WJW) – The Brook Park Police Department has announced they will hold a sobriety checkpoint.

Motorists can expect to learn more about the timing, but at this point, officials are only saying that the checkpoint will take place “in the upcoming week.” The exact location will be released on the morning of the checkpoint.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in 1990, the United State Supreme Court reviewed and upheld the legality of sobriety checkpoints as a law enforcement tool, but several guidelines must be met. Public notification is one of them.

