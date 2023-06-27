[Editor’s Note: The story in the video player above is from 2020. Police held a sobriety checkpoint honoring the family of a man killed by a drunk driver.]

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police will be checking for motorists driving under the influence.

A sobriety checkpoint is planned for Tuesday, June 27, at 7 p.m. according to a release from police.

The checkpoint will be located in the Fifth District on St. Clair Avenue at East 105th Street.

Officials say the goal is to reduce the number of alcohol, or impaired-related accidents and to educate motorists on safe driving habits.