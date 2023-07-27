MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol has announced an OVI checkpoint will be held in Medina County Friday evening.

An exact location will be announced Friday morning.

Last year, officials say more than 700 people in Ohio died in crashes that were OVI-related.

Officials say, “OVI checkpoints are designed to not only deter impaired driving but to proactively remove these dangerous drivers from our roadways.”

In 1990, the Supreme Court upheld the use of sobriety checkpoints as long as they meet certain guidelines which include public notification.