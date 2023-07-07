[Editor’s Note: The story in the video player above is from 2020. Police held a sobriety checkpoint honoring the family of a man killed by a drunk driver.]

PARMA, Ohio (WJW) – The Parma Police Department will be checking for motorists driving under the influence.

The department announced Friday morning that officers will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday, July 7, 2023. The checkpoint will take place in the 5300 block of Broadview Road from 7 p.m. – midnight.

The checkpoint will target the northbound lanes, said police.