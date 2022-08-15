(WJW) — Soap star Robyn Griggs, known for her roles on Another World and One Life to Live, has died. She was 49.

A friend on Saturday shared the news of her death on Griggs’ Facebook page:

With a heavy heart, I am saddened to announce Robyn’s passing. However, she is no longer suffering and would want us to remember that and the good memories. I will never forget how open she was to telling her story, and accepting of me helping her tell it. She wanted to help people and spread the word of her story to do it. I was honored to do so. RIP my friend, I love you and smile when I think of you.

Griggs was transparent about her battle with cancer on her social media pages with a recent update on July 7 saying that she had new four tumors and was preparing for chemo the following Monday.

“I told them whatever it takes,” she said in the post. “I’m in for the fight. I’ll be very sore, nauseous etc., but who knows, maybe it works and relieves some pain.”

An August 11 post explained that her father said she entered hospice care.

“She has fought with determination, strength, and grace that is nothing short of inspirational,” the post said.

Griggs was born on April 30, 1973, in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania, and got her start on Nickelodeon’s Rated K that ran from 1986-1988, according to People.

In 1991-1992, Griggs acted in the role of Stephanie Hobart on One Life to Live then later appeared on Another World playing the character of Maggie Cory from 1993-1995.