Soap star Jay Pickett dies while filming movie scene

(WJW) — Soap opera actor Jay Pickett, 60, passed away while filming a movie Friday.

According to Travis Mills, director of the film, “Treasure Valley,” it happened while the crew was on location preparing to film a scene.

“There is no official explanation for the cause of his death but it appears to have been a heart attack. Everyone present tried as hard as they could to keep him alive. Our hearts are broken and we grieve for his family who are so devastated by this shocking tragedy,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

Pickett was the leading actor, writer, producer and creator of the movie.

According to Fox News, Pickett appeared on soap operas including “Port Charles,” “Days of Our Lives” and “General Hospital.” He also appeared on TV shows like “NCIS: Los Angeles,” “The Mentalist” and “Rosewood.”

Mills said in his Facebook post: “As so many of us know, Jay was an incredible man. He was kind, sweet, and generous. He was one of the best actors I ever worked with and it was an honor to collaborate with him. Everyone who met him, even for the briefest moment, could feel his warmth, his wonderful spirit. It is difficult to find the words right now to say more. His closest friends have said that he was very happy making Treasure Valley and my hope is that he truly was. He was doing what he loved: acting, riding horses, making movies. And he was magnificent.”