AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It’s that time of year, again. The All-American Soap Box Derby World Championships return to Akron later this month.

More than 300 boys and girls from around the country, Canada, and Japan will come to Northeast Ohio to compete in the annual event that runs from July 16- July 23, 2023.

Organizers say those participating are all between the age of 7 and 20 and have earned the right to compete in the world championships by winning local Soap Box Derby races in their hometowns, or by accumulating points in a series of competitions held in various cities.

“We are thrilled to welcome the racers and their families to Akron for a week of exciting activities leading up to the world championships at the iconic Derby Downs,” said Bret Treier, board chairman of International Soap Box Derby in a press release. “They will be competing for a share of $36,000 in Bill Speeg Memorial Fund scholarships.”

Events surrounding the races include a downtown Akron parade, Derby Downs open house, Vintage Derby Car Show, and more. (Descriptions below are provided by organizers.)

Parade:

The participating racers will be honored in a downtown Akron parade on Monday, July 17, stepping off at noon along S. Main St. from Canal Park north to Cascade Plaza for the welcome ceremony. Each champion will be introduced to visiting and local Soap Box Derby fans.

Derby Downs Open House:

Fans may see all the race cars in the championships at an open house on Thursday, July 20 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Parking and check-in will be in the area west of Derby Downs grandstands on Derby Downs Dr.

National Super Kids Classic:

The National Super Kids Classic, a race in which special needs children compete in two-person cars driven by veteran Soap Box Derby racers, will take place at Derby Downs on Friday, July 21 beginning at 9:00 a.m.

Vintage Derby Car Show:

There will be a Vintage Derby Car Show on Friday, July 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Messiah Lutheran Church, 4700 S. Main Street in Akron, featuring displays of cars entered by former racers showcasing the evolution in the design of cars over the nine decades of Soap Box Derby racing.

Opening Ceremonies:

On Saturday, July 22, a track parade and opening ceremonies at Derby Downs kick off at 8:00 a.m. and the first heat of the 85th First Energy All-American Soap Box Derby will be at 8:30 a.m. Championship heats will run at approximately 2:30 p.m. Awards will be presented at ceremonies at Akron Civic Theatre at 7:00 p.m.

Ticket information:

Race day tickets are available in advance for $8. Click here for ticket information.

