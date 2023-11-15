(WJW) – Travis Kelce has apologized to Taylor Swift’s dad, Scott Swift, after missing his high five during Taylor’s concert in Argentina.

Kansas Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce went to visit pop star Taylor Swift to see her Eras Tour show in Buenos Aires, Argentina. In viral videos and photos, Swift is seen running toward Travis after the show and kissing him.

During Saturday’s concert, many are also talking about the moment Swift changed up her lyrics to the song “Karma,” once again hinting at a relationship with Kelce.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs coming straight home to me,” Swift was heard singing.

During Wednesday’s episode of the New Heights podcast, hosted by Travis and his Brother Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, Jason asked, “How does it feel to officially be ‘the guy on the Chiefs?’”

“You mean ‘Karma’?” Travis replied. “Yeah no, I had no clue. Well, I might have had a little bit of a clue, but definitely when I heard it come out of her mouth, still shocked me. I was like, ‘Oh… she really just said that?’”

Travis and Scott Swift were seen standing together and sharing excitement about the moment, but it looks as though Travis missed a queue for a high five, leaving Scott hanging.

“You were so shocked you left Scott hanging. Scott’s over here looking for a high-five,” Jason said.

“Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize, big guy. Aw man, I missed that. I never miss a high-five, too. (I’m a) big high-five guy! It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event. So sorry Mr. Swift,” Travis replied.

Scott was also seen wearing a Cheifs lanyard, of which Jason took note.

“Got him over here to the good side baby. Just one by one getting all the good ones,” Travis said. “I might have persuaded him at dinner the night before when I met him.”

“You’re gonna let this man’s devilishly good looks and relationship with your daughter sway you from a lifetime of fandom, Scott? This is ridiculous,” Jason replied, speaking out to Scott.

Travis said his trip to Argentina was a lot of fun and he was very impressed by the concert and the venue.

The stadium was unbelievable. It’s crazy how many sold-out shows she has and the venues she keeps going to. I was blown away. For everybody that went to those shows, Taylor was on record saying that it was one of her favorite places to play, so, hats off to you guys for showing the love,” Travis said. “For those of you who haven’t seen all the videos of me on your TikTok and your Instagram feed, I was enjoying myself down there in Buenos Aires. The show was even more electric, knowing I had a little bit more to enjoy… Taylor absolutely ripped it. She killed it. And it looked like she was having some fun up there.”

Jason concluded that part of the conversation with some brotherly love saying, “Well I’ll tell you what, it was a lot of fun. It was a lot of fun watching it through social media take place and it was a lot of fun seeing the look on your face, so I’m glad that you enjoyed it, Travis.”

