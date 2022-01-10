‘So proud to call himself a Cleveland police officer’: Shane Bartek remembered for big heart

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Those who worked with Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek say they will never forget his huge smile and his enthusiasm for his job.

“He was so proud to call himself a Cleveland police officer, “ said Officer Katelynn Duplaga. “He was a beautiful, kind soul. He had such a positive outlook on life.”

Bartek, 25, was murdered during a carjacking Dec. 31 on the city’s westside.

He worked as an officer in Cleveland’s fifth district since 2019. His co-workers say he considered his career his “dream job.”

“He had a smile that just brightened up your whole day,” said Officer Lakisha Harris. “He really loved his job and helping people.”

Bartek often stopped at daycares just to talk and play with the children. One daycare, Apples Of Gold, on Lakeshore, gave officers a banner the children made in Officer Bartek’s memory. The children also took up a collection for Officer Bartek’s family.

“It’s a tragedy,” Duplaga said. “We lost a good person and we lost an amazing officer. I am so proud of him and all he did. I miss him.”