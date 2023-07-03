**Related Video Above: Ed Sheeran surprises kids in Florida in May.**

BOSTON (WJW) — He’s one of the biggest music acts on the planet, and yet over the weekend he made time between sold-out stadium performances to jam with students.

Ed Sheeran — who is soon coming to Pittsburgh and Detroit but bypassing Cleveland as part of his first stateside tour in five years — was on-hand during a performance with the Boston Music Project Youth Group at the Tobin Community Center.

“Morning off in Boston so went to surprise this kids music group, was so fun,” Sheeran said in an Instagram post. “Onto the second stadium show now see ya later x.”

As seen in snippets posted by the 32-year-old, he sang and played guitar while the kids accompanied him on songs like “Eyes Closed,” and “The Hills of Aberfeldy” and parents and friends recorded the whole thing.

Following the performance, one kid showed off an autographed guitar.

“I played with Ed Sheeran. That was really cool. I had a lot of fun. And he gave me a really cool guitar and he signed it,” he said.

Sheeran, who was recently in the news for thwarting a copyright lawsuit, has recently popped up at tiny locales, including a school band practice in Tampa in May, as seen in the video at the top of the story. He also appeared at a brewery in Atlanta that same month.

Sheeran made clear why he likes playing in these much smaller venues: “That was so much fun. I love playing with kids who are just getting inspired by music for the first time. It’s great.”

Sheeran’s second night performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough just outside of Boston reportedly broke the record for most people in attendance.