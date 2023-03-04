EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WJW) — Residents of the East Palestine area received help in the form of tangible necessities on Saturday afternoon as the community is still putting the pieces together after the Feb. 3 train derailment.

The drive-thru event was hosted by the nonprofit organization, Brightside Project, at East Palestine High School.

An envoy of trucks were filled with donations of bottled water, personal care items, new pillows for kids, paper products, air filters, nasal cleansing kits, and food including bread, milk and meat.

“We are excited to travel to East Palestine on Saturday,” Lisa Wallace, Brightside Project co-director, said. “The community and the nation have really just been so kind to the people of East Palestine and we are humbled to be there during this time.”

Several businesses and organizations supported the event; including Matthew 25 Ministries, Kaleel Bros., Quality Water Systems, Vogmask, Movin and Groovin Productions, Nasoclenz, Filterbuy, Pennex, Fresh Mark, Shirley J. Smith Attorney at Law, Dean’s Dairy, and Fluent & Ricciardi CPA.

Donations are appreciated and can be made online or by purchasing items from their Amazon page, which are shipped directly to their building at 483 E. Pershing Street, Salem.

A benefit concert will be held Sunday called Play for Palestine.

Local musicians The Conckle Brothers are organizing that fundraiser. A number of bands will play from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Vagabond Theatre in Columbiana.

Admission is free, but other funds raised will be donated to The Brightside Project or people can drop off donations.