OAKWOOD VILLAGE, Ohio (WJW) — A Northeast Ohio pastor was honored Sunday for his more than four decades of service in the community.

In Oakwood Village, a section of Oakwood Parkway has been renamed as Dr. Larry L. Macon Drive.

The road leads to Mt. Zion Church, the oldest church in the community founded in 1921.

Under the leadership of Macon, the church has expanded ministries and undergone major development, accommodating the needs of thousands of congregation members.

Many gathered Sunday, including Oakwood Village mayor Gary Gottschalk, for the street sign unveiling.

“I’m more so grateful and give tribute to my father Louis J. Macon and my mother Delana Macon and their family because I am who I am because of who they were and what they taught me,” Macon told the crowd.