‘So excited’: Boston Mills Ski Resort kicks off winter season by frosting over grassy hills

PENNINSULA, Ohio (WJW) – It’s snow-making time at Boston Mills Ski Resort.

“Honestly, so excited,” said General Manager Jake Campbell. “We get such short windows of actually good temperatures to make snow. Our teams worked overnight, as hard as they can at getting these places open so just really excited to welcome our guests back and finally start our winter season.”

After weather conditions delayed their opening, temperatures finally dropped low enough to frost over the grassy hills.

“It’s been one of the most difficult Decembers, early January’s we’ve seen in all my time here,” Campbell said.

Like most industries, the ski resorts have also been impacted by the nationwide staffing shortage and Campbell says they are hiring for many positions.

Staff from their other ski resorts like Alpine Valley and Brandywine are also pitching in.

“Also taking a different approach where we are cross-training a lot of our staff to fill those more critical roles, get lifts open and just really trying to expand our operation hours as much as we can,” said Campbell.

With the current omicron surge, people can soon enjoy a safer activity.

“It’s an outdoor activity, everybody can be outside and enjoy the great outdoors,” he said.

But that doesn’t mean they aren’t taking precautions.

“Anywhere outdoors, no mask required, no proof of vaccination, but anywhere indoors we do require a mask. If you are planning to dine, eat in our lodges, there are designated F&B areas and you will have to show proof of vaccination,” said Campbell.

For those who are unvaccinated, they can come to a grab-and-go window to get a selection of drinks and food to eat at outdoor tables or in their cars.

With Friday’s opening current hours will be Monday through Friday from 3:30 p.m. to 9:30 pm and Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. with likely three trails open to start.

“We will have a small park set up on Summit on the skier’s left side along the tow road,” Campbell said.

As they work to expand hours and get Alpine Valley and Brandywine back open, Campbell says they are grateful to everyone who has helped get the slopes in snowy shape/

“It truly does take a village to produce what we have here.”

A new announcement from Vail Resorts, Boston Mills and Brandywine will be getting two upgraded ski lifts over the summer to carry more people up the hills next season.