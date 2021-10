CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced a new addition on Thursday. A baby koala, or joey, has officially left the pouch.

The zoo said keepers first noticed movement in Mackenzie’s pouch in April. Now, the little one is climbing on mom.

It’s the second joey for Mackenzie and dad, Nyoonbi.

You can look for the baby at the Gumleaf Hideout in the Australian Adventure habitat.