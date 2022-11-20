CLEVELAND (WJW) — In what is the first significant snowfall of the season for many in Northeast Ohio, road conditions are slow going Sunday morning.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is reporting multiple crashes and slowdowns in the Cleveland area and beyond, especially on I-90 going east, due to slippery conditions.

“If you plan to hit the roads soon be sure to check OHGO for a live look at road conditions,” ODOT Cleveland said on Twitter Sunday morning. “We have 77 snowplows working around the clock in Cuyahoga, Lake and Geauga counties.”

People are being askes to take precautions before leaving their homes.

Multiple northern counties, including Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga and Ashtabula counties are under a Lake Effect Snow Warning through 7 p.m. Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.