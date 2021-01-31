Snow will continue on and off throughout the day, more expected tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Snow this morning brought a coating to around an inch to our area with isolated higher amounts west/southwest.

We get a break from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. then another batch moves in. At this point, temperatures will be in the mid 30s so a brief wintry mix possible. Less than 1″ additional snowfall.

According to the National Weather Service, a winter weather advisory is in effect for the following counties: Ashland, Carroll, Richland, Sandusky, Stark, Tuscarawas, and Wayne.

It is set to expire at 10 p.m. tonight with up to 7 inches possible in some areas.

Steady snow develops in our and southern communities this evening and spreads northward overnight. An additional 1-3″ possible.

Here’s the SNOW TOTAL FORECAST through Monday night.

Snow ends late Monday night with plenty of clouds around on Groundhog’s Day. Yet again, another panhandle storm system will approach NE Ohio late next week. A wintry mix to snow expected at this time.

Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast: