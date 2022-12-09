Mansfield, Ohio (WJW) — Are you ready to hit the slopes? Well, today is your day! Snow Trails opens Friday for its 62nd winter season.

Snow Trails is an Ohio resort for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing, located at 3100 Possum Run Road in Mansfield.

This year, the slopes will be open for an early season bonus weekend on December 10 through December 11 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. During the early season bonus weekend, you can save $10 on lift tickets.

After opening weekend, slopes will reopen on Dec. 16.

For all events and details, head over to the Snow Trails website.

Are you longing to get on the slopes but can’t make it today? Watch the Snow Trails live webcams from home!