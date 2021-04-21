Snow totals mount before melting away; thousands remain without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – From 1 to 7 inches, the snow didn’t miss anyone in Northeast Ohio.

The National Weather Service reports early had Shaker Heights with the most snow, at 7.5 inches.

"Winners" for snowfall so far this morning are:

Shaker Heights: 7.5"

NW of Toledo: 7"

Chardon: 7"

Chagrin Falls: 6.8"

A full report will be sent later this morning. — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) April 21, 2021

They’re expected to release a full report later Wednesday.

Other than some lingering lake effect, it’s a done deal and snow started quickly melting.

Breaks of sun will take care of a lot of it.

Shannon Hamilton, West Salem

But thousands of people are still dealing with power outages.

The heavy snow snapped branches and powerlines.

FirstEnergy reports 15,000 people without power.

Check outages here.

Another cold night is ahead for Northeast Ohio.

A Freeze Warning remains in effect for Coshocton and Tuscarawas County through 10 a.m. Thursday for temps as low as 26 degrees.

More info on the warning here

What’s the latest snow ever in northern Ohio?

May 27, 1907 (trace). Last year’s 0.2″ snow fell on May 11 which broke the record set in 1907 for the latest measurable snow ever. It also snowed TWICE in May for the first time last year!

Snow on/after April 20th has only happened a few times over the last 80 years.

Temperatures will rise to about 40 Wednesday and then continue to warm into the weekend.