(WJW) — Many areas in Northeast Ohio woke up to the first snowfall of the season as the Fox 8 weather forecast called for when we headed to sleep Halloween night.

Snow totals range from a dusting to up to 8 inches of snow.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued overnight into Wednesday morning as steady snow moved in.

All of the advisories were canceled by late morning. A Lake Effect Snow Warning for inland Ashtabula County was lifted at 1 p.m.

At one point more than 10 thousand customers were without power in NE Ohio, according to First Energy with most of those outages in Cuyahoga County.

Ashtabula County was hit hard by heavy snow and still has about two thousand customers without power.

Here are some of the snow totals.

Some areas received no snow.

Fox 8 photos above are from Wednesday’s snowfall.