(WJW) – Another quiet day today, but chilly, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. A mix of sun and clouds through the day with quiet conditions. Enjoy the calm because our next system moves in overnight Thursday into early Friday.

As it stands now, a wintry mix and then snow will move in early Friday morning, before sunrise. Rain will mostly stay to our south but if it creeps up any farther north, that would cut back on any snow accumulation. Here is the chronology for Friday:

By Friday night, we will change back into snow with accumulating snow for the snow belt region. Stay tuned to this forecast!

A quick burst of wet snow and a wintry mix Friday morning will put down a quick 1-3″. Snow will continue to accumulate through the day, especially for areas north of US 30. Lake effect snow will continue Friday night into Saturday allowing for the highest amounts. A preliminary look at snow totals through Saturday morning.

We are watching a second system for late Sunday into Monday, with a better chance for snow next week, including some lake effect Tuesday. There will likely be changes to these numbers as we get closer to the weekend and the track of the system updates.

The long-range outlook is showing below-normal temperatures/higher chances of snow in mid-March across a large portion of the Ohio Valley. This was first indicated on Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s long-range outlook on February 23rd.

The pattern shift starts this week, with temperatures ranging 5-10° BELOW average. Highs in the mid 30s, with lows in the mid to upper 20’s.

Above is the latest 8-Day Forecast.