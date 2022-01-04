Snow showers moving in; temps to take a dip

(WJW) Get ready. Snow showers are moving into Northeast Ohio later this week.

Today, you can expect sunshine and temperatures around 40 but breezy so the wind chill will be in the 30s.

The next clipper system approaches Wednesday with some spotty showers/mix late Wednesday.

Here is the Fox 8 Day Forecast.

Best chance for general snow will be Thursday into Friday especially across the southern half of Ohio. Information on the track of the storm is shifting it further south, so southern Ohio has the best chance of seeing any accumulation.