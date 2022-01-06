Snow schedule: A break-down of what to expect tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A strong cold front has moved through NE Ohio, and lake effect snow is behind it.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect and when:

Thursday evening: Extreme southeastern communities could get up to an inch of snow

Extreme southeastern communities could get up to an inch of snow Thursday night into Friday morning: Lake effect snow begins. The National Weather Service says the snow will have the greatest impact on the Friday morning commute.

Lake effect snow begins. The National Weather Service says the snow will have the greatest impact on the Friday morning commute. By midday Friday: Some backyards in the primary snow belt could have up to six inches of snow

Our early snowfall estimates are below: