Snow schedule: A break-down of what to expect tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A strong cold front has moved through NE Ohio, and lake effect snow is behind it.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect and when:

  • Thursday evening: Extreme southeastern communities could get up to an inch of snow
  • Thursday night into Friday morning: Lake effect snow begins. The National Weather Service says the snow will have the greatest impact on the Friday morning commute.
  • By midday Friday: Some backyards in the primary snow belt could have up to six inches of snow

Our early snowfall estimates are below:

