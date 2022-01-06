Snow schedule: A break-down of what to expect tonight and tomorrow

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A strong cold front has moved through NE Ohio, and lake effect snow is behind it.
Here’s a breakdown of what to expect and when:
- Thursday evening: Extreme southeastern communities could get up to an inch of snow
- Thursday night into Friday morning: Lake effect snow begins. The National Weather Service says the snow will have the greatest impact on the Friday morning commute.
- By midday Friday: Some backyards in the primary snow belt could have up to six inches of snow
Our early snowfall estimates are below: